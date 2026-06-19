John Cartwright’s time at Catalans Dragons looks set to extend beyond the end of the season, Love Rugby League understands.

Cartwright took over at the Drgaons last month and is now believed to be close to agreeing a deal that will see him extend his stay at the club heading into 2027.

Former Hull FC coach Cartwright took on the role after stepping aside from his position at the MKM Stadium, which occurred in April. Steve McNamara, the former Catalans head coach, will take on that position next season.

He has overseen three games since taking up his role in Perpignan and has won two of those games, securing victories over York Knights and Castleford Tigers, while losing to Wigan Warriors.

Cartwright was appointed after the sudden departure of Joel Tomkins, who left his position as head coach due to personal reasons. Ryan Sheridan had been in charge on a temporary basis since the end of March.

But the Dragons have been impressed with Cartwright since arriving at the club and are keen to extend him, something the 60-year-old has shown an interest in doing himself.

The arrival of Jesse Arthars from Brisbane Broncos, a player Cartwright knows well from his time in Australia, is a small hint at the fact the coach is set to stay beyond the end of the year. It’s believed the Dragons have been getting to work on their recruitment with the idea that it will be Cartwright who is their head coach next year.

For now, the Dragons haven’t given up on securing a play-off spot. They are currently eighth in Super League, four points off a top-six spot at the midway stage of the season. They have a 50 per cent record, with seven wins and seven defeats to their name.

Cartwright spent almost eight seasons as head coach of Gold Coast Titans between 2007 and 2014 following their inclusion in the NRL.

After operating as an assistant coach at North Queensland, Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos, he moved to Hull FC to return to a head coaching role. He took the Black and Whites to seventh last season.

The Dragons host Bradford Bulls this weekend.