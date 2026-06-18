Catalans Dragons land Brisbane Broncos star in major coup

Catalans Dragons have landed the coup capture of NRL star Jesse Arthars for the 2027 season.

The New Zealand outside back has signed a two-year deal with the French club in what is an impressive acquisition heading into next season. Arthars was a key part of the Brisbane Broncos squad that won the NRL last season, scoring eleven tries in 18 games.

The 27-year-old, who has previously worked with Arthars while an assistant at Brisbane before moving to the UK, has scored 43 tries in 107 NRL appearances, including five scores in nine games this season.

“I’m super excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons for the next couple of seasons,” Arthars said. “Looking forward to representing the club, the fans, embracing the culture and exploring the south of France. Allez Les Dragons!”

Such has been Arthars’ form this season, he was in the Queensland setup ahead of State of Origin game one. He has been strongly linked with a move to Gold Coast Titans, but has instead now linked up with Catalans for next season.

He made his NRL debut in 2019 for Gold Coast before moving to Brisbane a year later. He was part of the Broncos squad that lost the 2023 Grand Final to Penrith Panthers. He has represented Maori All Stars for the last four years.

But he will now head to France in what is a major move for the Dragons after years of reducing their playing budget.

“I have worked with Jesse at the Broncos,” interim coach John Cartwright explained. “He’s a class player on and off the field. He is a good character and a hard worker in the peak of his career. It’s a major statement signing by the club.”

Arthars becomes the latest overseas signing to be confirmed for Super League next year. Damian Cook and Mat Fegai are joining Castleford Tigers, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Emre Guler are joining Wakefield Trinity and Morgan Gannon is returning from the NRL to join Leeds Rhinos.