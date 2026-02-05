Catalans Dragons have potentially suffered another injury setback with Joel Tomkins sweating over the fitness of Mahase Kaho.

The winger, who was set to be one of the Dragons’ first-choice wingers at the start of the season, suffered an injury in the pre-season victory over Toulouse Olympique and the club is awaiting scans to confirm the extent of the injury, though the club believe he has suffered an MCL injury. If true, that would rule him out for a large chunk of the season.

Kaho has joined the Dragons after a successful stint in the Queensland Cup, scoring 44 tries in 53 appearances. He was part of the Norths Devils side that won the competition in 2024 and reached the Grand Final last year. He finished as the competition’s top try-scorer in their title-winning campaign.

But he has now suffered a setback which adds another player to the Dragons’ injury list ahead of the new season.

“He’s having a scan as we speak,” Catalans coach Tomkins said.

“We had to let the swelling come out of that knee before the scan, so we should know more today. We’re pretty hopeful it’s nothing serious but it’s a 50/50. If I’m honest, I’m slightly worried about that one, he was looking fantastic for us in training and if he is missing we’ll do what we can to look after him.

“It’s an MCL, there’s some movement in there, if it’s a bad one it’s 12 to 16 weeks, if it’s a rupture, then that would be out biggest worry.”

The club announced earlier in the week that prop Franck Maria is also set for a significant spell on the sidelines due to a herniated disk. He is due to be out of action for three months, leaving the Dragons two squad members down before the season has even started.