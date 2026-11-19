Catalans Dragons may miss the Challenge Cup next season, with the French club currently locked in conversations with the Rugby Football League about potentially sitting out of the competition.

Love Rugby League has learned that talks have been held with the 2018 winners about potentially stepping away from the competition next year due to a combination of logistical and commercial reasons.

It comes at a time when organisers are revamping the competition, partially as a result of the late expansion of Super League to a 15-team competition next year.

That has resulted in complications that could be alleviated if the Dragons don’t participate. Beyond that, their absence would ease financial challenges for both Catalans and the RFL. The club has to cover the travel costs of either travelling to the UK or hosting opponents in France. Of course, their involvement in the semi-finals or Challenge Cup Final represents a financial blow centrally, given that their attendances don’t compare favourably with those of UK clubs.

All that said, there are figures at the Dragons who are reluctant to make that decision, and talks remain ongoing. But there is a real possibility that, like Toulouse Olympique, they will not play in the competition next year.

Meanwhile, it has now been confirmed when clubs will enter the Challenge Cup next year.

Super League’s four bottom clubs from 2026, including London Broncos, will enter the Challenge Cup a round earlier than their counterparts next season.

As previously reported by this publication, the Challenge Cup format will be revamped next year, with a new structure seeing teams from both the Championship and Super League enter at different stages of the competition.

It marks a departure from the previous format, which saw Super League clubs enter the competition and play away from home against teams from the lower leagues and community game who had progressed to the last 16.

Now, Love Rugby League has been informed that four clubs – Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls – will all enter at the round four stage of the competition. Round five, which will be the last 16 stage, will see the remaining Super League clubs enter. That is irrespective of whether Catalans are involved or not.

Round one will feature community clubs, while the bottom-half Championship clubs from 2026, starting with Salford Red Devils, will enter in round two. The remaining Championship clubs, from Dewsbury Rams upwards, will enter in round three.

The competition will conclude at Wembley Stadium on June 5. Wigan Warriors are the defending champions after beating Hull KR last season.