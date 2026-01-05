Catalans Dragons legend Fouad Yaha has revealed he rejected a move to England for 2026 in favour of remaining in France: but has not ruled out crossing the Channel later this year.

Yaha, Catalans’ all-time top try-scorer and one of the club’s finest ever players, has left the Dragons after almost a decade with the club across two spells. He scored well over 100 tries in over 200 appearances for the French outfit in total.

However, Yaha’s career will continue in France in 2026 in the Super XIII competition after agreeing to join Albi – and revealing he decided to instead link up with former Catalans team-mate Tony Gigot, who is coach of the club, and turn down a Super League transfer.

He said: “I was talking with a few players there are lots of players who have been through here. Then Tony, since he was becoming coach, we talked and I needed to think. I also had him on the phone several times and then I made, I made a decision not to go to England and to come and do a season here, to enjoy myself, play as much as possible and give my all.

“Even if it rains a little more in Albi than in Perpignan, the climate is still better than in England!”

However, Yaha – who does not turn 30 until August of this year – has insisted the door is not necessarily closed on English rugby league on a permanent basis: and has even hinted he could head there later this year.

The French domestic season is currently underway and the Grand Final is in the summer – the halfway point of the Super League season.

Yaha revealed, therefore, he could head to England for the latter part of 2026 to solidify his dream of making the French squad for the Rugby League World Cup.

He added: “I feel good here. There will be no reason for me not to spend a few years here. After that, I have the goal of playing in the World Cup. I think that once I finish my contract at the end of the season. I could go to the Super League or the Championship or Australia to play and to be able to play in the World Cup. Of course, if I am selected,”