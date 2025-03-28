Catalans Dragons prop Tevita Pangai Jr. has been fined £1,000, half of which suspended, for making an offensive hand gesture towards Warrington Wolves supporters.

Six-time Tonga international Pangai Jr. arrived in Super League ahead of the 2025 campaign having penned a one-year deal with French outfit Catalans.

Prior to moving to Perpignan, the forward had played over 100 games in the NRL between Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and the Dolphins.

Having turned 29 in February, he has so far played six games across all competitions in a Dragons shirt, and scored his first try in the British game last weekend as they won 26-4 away at Castleford Tigers.

Catalans Dragons forward handed hefty fine for ‘offensive hand gesture’

The offence which has brought about the fine in question occurred on February 21 as Steve McNamara’s side lost 18-12 at Warrington Wolves in Round 2 of the Super League season.

For want of a better phrase, it’s believed that Pangai Jr. ‘flicked the Vs’ towards a section of the Wolves fans shortly after Catalans had conceded a try.

Half of the fine (£500) has been suspended until the end of the 2026 campaign after the forward pled guilty to the offence.

Accordingly, he will only have to pay £500 for this offence, with the remaining £500 not required to be paid unless a similar offence is committed between now and the end of 2026.

As already touched on though, Pangai Jr. is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, so if he does depart Catalans and return Down Under, the fine doesn’t carry over competitions.

Catalans confirmed the disciplinary action in a short statement published on their website on Friday evening.

That statement, in full, reads: “Tevita Pangai Jr has been fined £1,000, with half the sum suspended until the end of the 2026 season, after pleading guilty to making an offensive hand gesture towards Warrington supporters in the Round 2 Super League fixture on February 21.”