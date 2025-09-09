Catalans Dragons forward discovers fate after horror tackle as big ban received

Catalans Dragons forward Franck Maria has received 30 penalty points, and has been banned for five matches as a result, following his horror tackle on Emmanuel Waine.

Maria’s attempted shot on Papua New Guinea international Waine came in the first half of Catalans’ 17-16 win away at Salford Red Devils last Thursday night.

Salford loanee Waine was left sparked out cold, and after being stretchered off, spent a couple of days in hospital.

Dragons ace Maria was shown a straight red card for the incident by referee Matty Lynn, who was taking charge of his first-ever Super League game.

And come Monday afternoon, the Match Review Panel had dished a Grade E Head Contact charge Maria’s way, referring him on to a tribunal.

That tribunal took place on Tuesday evening, and saw the Frenchman plead guilty to his charge.

With only two games of the campaign remaining for the Dragons, his season is now over.

The RFL’s press release confirming the outcome of the tribunal reads: “Franck Maria of the Catalans Dragons pleaded guilty to a Grade E Head Contact against the Salford Red Devils.

“Maria received a five match suspension and 30 penalty points.”

