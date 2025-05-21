Catalans Dragons are targeting a surprise play to bring former head coach Trent Robinson back to Perpignan, Love Rugby League has learned.

Les Dracs relieved long-standing boss Steve McNamara of his duties yesterday after a poor start to the season, with the French outfit currently sat eighth in the Super League table.

Trent Robinson primed to replace Steve McNamara as Catalans boss

Pressure has been building on McNamara for some time now, but things have come to a head in recent weeks following heavy defeats to Hull KR in the Challenge Cup and St Helens on Thursday night.

That loss, it turned out, was the straw that broke the Camel’s back as McNamara was handed his marching orders on Monday.

Following his sudden departure, Joel Tomkins will lead the side on an interim basis for their game against Wigan Warriors. But, they are in need of a permanent boss for the long term, and sources close to LRL have confirmed Robinson is being eyed up as a possible option.

Catalans Dragons’ coaching plans after Steve McNamara exit become clear

The current Sydney Roosters boss has a deep connection to the Perpignan-based side, as well as French rugby league in general. He was named Catalans’ head coach in 2011 and enjoyed two successful seasons with the club before heading to the Roosters in 2013.

During his time with Catalans, Robinson helped establish them as a serious competitor in Super League, laying the foundations for McNamara’s tenure in the process.

He has also served as Director of Rugby for France Rugby League in 2022.

Steve McNamara decision made as Catalans Dragons bring glittering era to end

His close connection to the French game began with a move to Toulouse, and he was later given his first coaching role with the club following his retirement.

Aside from his love affair with French rugby league, Robinson’s appointment would also point to the serious title ambitions held by Les Dracs.

Since taking over at the Chooks, Robinson has won three NRL Premierships and was also named Dally M Coach of the Year in 2013.

In his 300+ games in charge of the Roosters, Robinson also boasts a fantastic 63% winning record.

