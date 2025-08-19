Catalans Dragons’ recruitment drive is set to go up another gear, as the French club prepares to draft in yet more NRL starlets ahead of next season.

According to reports from L’Independent in France, Les Dracs are set to add Penrith Panthers ace Jack Cole and Gold Coast Titans middle Iszac Fa’asumaleaui to their ranks for the new campaign, with newly appointed head coach Joel Tomkins undergoing a dramatic rebuild in Perpignan.

These additions would also follow Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Toby Sexton, Wests Tigers back Solomona Faataape, Dolphins’ Josh Allen, Salford forward Harvey Wilson and Penrith youngster Zac Lipowicz to the Stade Gilbert Brutus for 2026.

Catalans Dragons eyeing up NRL duo – reports

22-year-old half-back Cole made his NRL debut for the Panthers in 2022, and has 16 first-grade appearances and three tries to his name at the time of writing. He has also tallied 51 appearances for the club’s reserves side to date, scoring 18 tries and 74 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old prop Fa’asumaleaui, who is the brother of QLD Maroons star Tino Fa’asumaleaui, made his respective NRL debut in 2023 and has notched 25 appearances since. He has also scored one try.

Les Dracs are not the only Super League side interested in his services, either. Love Rugby League revealed last week that the off-contract ace had been offered to multiple clubs in the comp, and he is also understood to be open to a switch ahead of the 2026 season.

This report from L’Independent also follows further transfer speculation in Perpignan. All Out Rugby League suggest Castleford Tigers winger Josh Simm is headed across the channel at the end of the season, while the same publication also report South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Lewis Dodd is also on the verge of making a return to Super League via Catalans Dragons, with Souths boss Wayne Bennett detailing the former St Helens ace is free to leave the club.

