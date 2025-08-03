Catalans Dragons have announced French international hooker Ugo Tison has returned to the club, as they continue their squad rebuild.

Joel Tomkins’ side have already announced the arrivals of Salford Red Devils forward Harvey Wilson, Wests Tigers centre Solomona Faataape and Canterbury Bulldogs half-back Toby Sexton ahead of the new campaign, as well as the re-signing of stalwart front-rower Julian Bousquet, who will extend his already long career with the club into 2026.

‘I hope I get the chance to show what I can do’

Hooker Tison progressed through the Catalans youth pathway to make his senior bow in 2022. In his first stint with the club, he went onto make four first-grade appearances in Super League, alongside further outings for the reserves.

He also spent time on loan at London Broncos in 2024, and quickly became a key man in Mike Eccles’ side. In total, he made 19 Super League appearances for the Capital outfit, scoring one try in the process.

Tison most recently spent time in Australia with Queensland Cup outfit Wynnum Manly Seagulls, a feeder for NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

Alongside his variety of club experiences, Tison also has four Test caps for France to his name, after making his debut against England in 2023.

Commenting on his return, Tison said: “I’m really happy to be training with the squad again. I hope I get the chance to show what I can do and perform well both with Catalans Dragons and the reserve team.”

Upon his return to the club, he will train with the first-team squad for the rest of the campaign but play for the St Estève XIII Catalans in the French Elite One competition.

His return also comes amid reports of a major squad overhaul, with All Out Rugby League suggesting that Les Dracs are looking to dramatically lower their average age ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

At the time of writing, Catalans sit ninth in the Super League table, but are 14 points behind sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity heading into the final rounds of the season.

