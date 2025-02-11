Catalans Dragons confirm injury to playmaker on eve of new Super League season

Catalans Dragons have confirmed an injury blow to Théo Fages ahead of the new Super League campaign, with the playmaker fracturing his ribs.

Catalonia-born Fages, who has 17 caps for home country France on his CV, linked back up with the Dragons ahead of the 2024 season having spent time in their junior ranks growing up.

Having turned 30 last August, his first year in a Catalans shirt saw him notch 24 appearances – taking his career tally at club level above 250 having also donned a shirt for Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the veteran – a two-time Super League champion – appeared to have dropped down the pecking order at the Stade Gilbert Brutus having received squad number 21 after wearing #7 on his back in 2024.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, with one-time Challenge Cup winner Fages now set for at least a month on the sidelines due to the rib injury, which was sustained in training.

The Dragons – who open up their Super League campaign with a home game against Hull FC on Saturday evening in Perpignan – confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Their very brief press release reads: “Catalans Dragons will be without Théo Fages for a least a month.

“The France international suffered fractured ribs during a training session.”