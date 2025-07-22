Catalans Dragons confirm coaching plans as new long-term setup revealed

Joel Tomkins has been formally appointed as head coach of Catalans Dragons on a deal until the end of the 2027 Super League season, with the club’s owner, Bernard Guasch, hailing it as the start of a ‘younger cycle’.

Tomkins has been in interim charge of the Dragons since Steve McNamara left the club earlier this season. He has won just one game so far, with Catalans almost certain to miss out on the Super League play-offs in 2025.

But Dragons owner Guasch insists that Tomkins is capable of building a team that can challenge to be top of Super League as early as 2026, despite a significant player overhaul looming at the club.

“We are very happy to keep Joel Tomkins as head coach,” Guasch said.

“He knows this sport inside out. Just like when he was a player, he never hides and always takes responsibility.

“Today, we want to change our management approach, start a younger cycle, and I know Joel fits perfectly into that vision. I have full confidence in him to build a team that can aim for the top as early as next season.”

Tomkins said: It’s an honour to be offered the job of head coach at the Catalans Dragons, a club with passion, pride, and incredible potential.

“Over the next two seasons, my focus is simple: build a team that competes with every team in super league, earns respect, and makes our supporters proud every time they step onto the field.

“I understand that there is a lot of hard work ahead, but the opportunity to coach this team is one I’m excited about.”

