Catalans Dragons confirm 2025 squad numbers, including six new recruits

Catalans have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming 2025 Super League campaign, with plenty of change in the Dragons camp over the off-season.

As is the norm, every one of the six signings made by Steve McNamara ahead of the new season have received a squad number – and all six have been handed ‘starting shirts’.

Wingers Tommy Makinson and Nick Cotric take numbers 2 and 5 following their arrivals from St Helens and Canberra Raiders respectively.

Star signing Luke Keary will wear number 6, with the veteran half-back having been snapped up from Sydney Roosters at the end of an NRL career which saw him crowned a champion three times Down Under.

Tevita Pangai Junior (#8) and Elliott Whitehead (#12) have also been recruited from the NRL having joined from the Dolphins and Canberra respectively, while Ollie Partington takes the number 13 shirt after his arrival from Salford Red Devils.

Those new recruits are far from the only changes to McNamara’s squad numbers though, with one notable change coming with captain Ben Garcia.

Partington has taken his number 13 shirt, and he’s assumed number 9, possibly hinting at a positional switch heading into the new season. #9 had been vacant following Micky McIlorum’s departure.

Elsewhere, Sam Tomkins has taken the #1 shirt from Arthur Mourgue who in turn takes #7 from Theo Fages, now #21.

There’s an even longer chain reaction that starts with Reimis Smith – who awaits his debut for the club having joined midway through last season – being handed #4 for 2025.

#4 had been Matthieu Laguerre‘s number in 2024, and he’s now taken #23 from Jordan Dezaria. Five-time France international Dezaria takes #20 from Chris Satae, who in turn takes #15 from Bayley Sironen.

Sironen will don #17 in 2025, which belonged to Cesar Rouge (now #18) last year. That’s where that long chain comes to an end, because #18 in 2024 was Ugo Tison, who is no longer with the club.

28 numbers have been dished out in total in Perpignan for the upcoming campaign, and Catalans‘ squad can be seen in full below…

1. Sam Tomkins

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Arthur Romano

4. Reimis Smith

5. Nick Cotric

6. Luke Keary

7. Arthur Mourgue

8. Tevita Pangai Junior

9. Benjamin Garcia

10. Julian Bousquet

11. Tariq Sims

12. Elliott Whitehead

13. Oliver Partingon

14. Alrix Da Costa

15. Chris Satae

16. Romain Navarrete

17. Bayley Sironen

18. César Rougé

19. Paul Séguier

20. Jordan Dezaria

21. Théo Fages

22. Fouad Yaha

23. Matthieu Laguerre

24. Franck Maria

25. Tanguy Zenon

26. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

27. Yacine Ben Abdeslem

28. Clément Martin

