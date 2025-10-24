Catalans Dragons have added to their squad for the 2026 Super League season after agreeing a surprise one-year deal with former Hull KR youngster Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Laulu-Togaga’e has been playing in the Championship with Oldham throughout 2025 but will now relocate to the south of France, after agreeing to join Joel Tomkins’ new-look Catalans.

Laulu-Togaga’e turned professional in 2021 after agreeing to play for Keighley Cougars, before making the step up to Super League and joining Hull KR.

He made his Super League debut for the Robins in 2022 but opportunities were few and far between throughout his time at Craven Park.

That led to him making a permanent switch to Oldham, where he scored 29 tries in 46 appearances. And that form has now earned him a return to Super League with the Dragons.

He said: “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to join the Dragons. After speaking with Joel, he has given me a lot of confidence and shown real belief in my abilities, which means a lot to me.

“I am looking forward to learning from Mitchell Pearce, Joel Tomkins and Micky McIlorum. I am ready to work hard every day, do my best to earn my place and do everything I can to help the team. My goal is to continue to improve, establish myself as a proven Super League player and help the Dragons reach the play-offs.”

Laulu-Togaga’e becomes the latest name through the door at Catalans ahead of Tomkins’ first full season in charge as head coach.

They have now made 11 new signings for 2026, with South Sydney half-back Lewis Dodd and Canterbury Bulldogs star Toby Sexton among the highest profile as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Widnes forward Ben Condon and Salford youngster Harvey Wilson have also made the switch to France as Catalans look to seal a return to the play-offs in 2026.