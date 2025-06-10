Catalans Dragons coaching plans confirmed as Steve McNamara exit addressed

Catalans owner Bernard Guasch has confirmed that the Dragons want to give Joel Tomkins the chance to earn the vacant head coach role on a permanent basis.

Following a disappointing 2024 campaign and a poor start to 2025, Guasch and the powers that be at Catalans opted to part ways with former boss Steve McNamara last month.

The ex-England head coach had been in charge of the French outfit for close to eight years, but became Super League‘s first – and to date only – coaching casualty of 2025.

Defence coach Tomkins has been thrust into the limelight and given the leading role at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on an interim basis, but Guasch has now signalled his intent to allow the 38-year-old the opportunity to take on the reins permanently.

Tomkins’ first two games at the helm have seen Catalans beaten 48-0 and 34-0 at home by Wigan Warriors and Hull FC respectively.

But in an interview with French outfit L’Independant ahead of this weekend’s trip to current Super League leaders and Challenge Cup winner Hull KR, Guasch has passionately defended Tomkins’ part in those two results.

Dropping a hint on Tomkins’ long-term future, the Dragons supremo said: “That (work with the players) can’t be translated into ten days, or fifteen.

“But I’m very surprised by his personality and what he’s transmitting. The season isn’t over, we can create surprises and that would be a great reward.

“We’ll talk with him at the end of September, but I believe in him and I want to give him his chance to express himself. We’ll decide after that.”

Guasch also addressed the club’s decision to axe McNamara, the man that took Catalans from a relegation scare to a Challenge Cup triumph and two Super League Grand Final appearances in the space of just three seasons.

He detailed: “This decision had to be made, perhaps his message was no longer getting through.

“He had an exceptional run at the helm of the club, reaching three finals, but it was time to start with a clean slate.”

