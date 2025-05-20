Catalans Dragons are open to the prospect of Joel Tomkins becoming the permanent successor to Steve McNamara, with the former Wigan star set to earn a shot at the job.

McNamara has left the Dragons with immediate effect following a difficult start to the new Super League season, with last weekend’s 40-0 defeat to St Helens proving to be the final game of his tenure according to reports emanating out of France.

The club are still working through the finer details of McNamara’s exit and no long-term solution has yet been identified for the club.

It may be that the Dragons go down an interim route in the short-term – which could open the door for Tomkins.

He has been a firm fixture at the Dragons across the years in a plethora of roles. A former player for the Dragons alongside brother Sam, he retired at the end of 2021 before ultimately heading back to England.

Having held an off-field position at the Warriors, he took his first steps into coaching last year when he took charge of Wigan’s reserve side.

But he left the Super League champions at the end of the season to return to Perpignan and become one of McNamara’s assistants in a new-look backroom setup alongside Ryan Sheridan.

Tomkins looks increasingly likely to be in charge of Catalans this weekend when, ironically, they face Wigan Warriors. His brother Sam may yet be involved in some capacity, too.

Catalans have yet to formally comment on McNamara’s potential exit from the club. French media suggested on Tuesday that he did not take training at the Stade Gilbert Brutus as usual – with the session led by Tomkins.

And it may well be that Tomkins has the opportunity to stake his claim for a first head coaching position on a permanent basis should he manage to turn around the club’s fortunes in Super League.