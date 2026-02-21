Catalans Dragons coach Joel Tomkins admitted his side were beaten by the better team on Friday night in their loss to Bradford: before proposing a change to how the video referee process is handled to speed up Super League.

Tomkins reiterated on several occasions that he had no complaints the better team won, as the Bulls’ return to Odsal Stadium as a Super League club saw Kurt Haggerty’s side win 28-10.

However, Tomkins did admit he was left frustrated with how long the video referee takes to look at certain calls – such as several that took place in Bradford on Friday evening.

Tomkins did not necessarily question all of the decisions – though he was left baffled by Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui’s no try at a crucial point in the first half – but suggested that instead of lengthy delays, it would be much more beneficial for supporters, players and coaches if the video referee was limited to a set amount of angles.

They would then have to make a decision after seeing those angles once, leading to snappier decision-making.

He said: “I can’t sit here after we’ve been pumped like that by a team who were way better than us and complain about referees. But people can make their own judgements on things. Whatever the video referee is seeing in some of these decisions, I really don’t know. I can’t sit and criticise too much but some of the processes over the decisions.. honestly.

“You watch the same clip five or six times and it’s just boring. Everyone is nodding their head in this room when I say that – so what do we do about it? Let’s make a rule that the video referee can only watch three clips, we make a decision and we move on.

“When we’re watching the same angle seven times.. just make a call. This is definitely not sour grapes, I want to reiterate that. Bradford were the better team and deserved to win the game. But surely everyone is thinking this about the length of time behind the decisions?

“Is that the answer? You see angles one, two and three and that’s it – you decide and you get on with the game.”

Tomkins admitted there is not the technology nor officiating to be able to replicate the NRL’s bunker system, with Super League operating on a much smaller budget in terms of finance and staffing power.

He said: The way they do it over there in the NRL is brilliant; they do it in the background and they have decisive people in the bunker and we just haven’t got that. That’s not a criticism of any individuals, I just think they feel so under pressure to make that decision.”

Tomkins also berated his own side as ‘soft’ for their underwhelming performance against the Bulls.

He said: “It was unbelievably disappointing. I didn’t see it coming; we came here very confident what we’ve done in pre-season and in the two games so far.

“We’ve got to be better away from home, when we’re going to lose some 50-50 calls without any supporters behind us. We didn’t react well to that stuff, and just played a bit soft. I don’t like saying that, but we turned up with a soft mentality and dipped our toe in. Bradford were desperate, they scrambled for everything.”