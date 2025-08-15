Newly-appointed Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins says he’s ‘under pressure’, despite having only just penned a two-year deal with the Dragons.

Tomkins – who had formed part of the backroom team in Perpignan from the beginning of this season – took interim charge of Catalans back in May following long-serving boss Steve McNamara’s departure from the club.

Come mid-July, he had been appointed on a permanent basis, putting pen to paper on a contract to remain as their head coach for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Dragons reached two Super League Grand Finals in the space of three seasons between 2021 and 2023, but missed out on the play-offs entirely last term and will do so again this time around.

‘Although I’ve just signed a two-year deal as head coach, I’ve still only won one game out of my first 11, so I’m under pressure as much as anybody’

Thursday night saw Tomkins’ side beaten 30-22 at Warrington Wolves having conceded 18 unanswered second half points, alongside six in the last minute of a first half which they had absolutely dominated.

With that his tenth defeat in 11 games at the helm, Tomkins admitted post-match: “I was probably a bit animated tonight because I really felt like tonight was a really winnable game.

“We’re all under pressure. Although I’ve just signed a two-year deal as head coach, I’ve still only won one game out of my first 11, so I’m under pressure as much as anybody.

“I was probably a bit more animated and a bit more vocal than I am normally tonight, but that’s just because it means so much to me, to all the staff and to all the players.

“Ultimately, we’ve come away with a loss again, so it’s really disappointing. We’ll take a lot from that game. I certainly feel a lot better than I did after the result last week (at Huddersfield).”

Catalans last weekend were beaten 18-6 by fellow strugglers Huddersfield Giants, and had a short turnaround, which led to a busy few days in the lead up to the trip to Warrington.

Tomkins added: ” We played on Saturday in pretty warm conditions and then flew back to Perpignan on Sunday.

“We had one session on Tuesday and flew back on Wednesday, so it’s not something I’ll ever use as an excuse, ever.

“It’s our choice to be located in the South of France and be playing in Super League, so you’ll never hear that as an excuse, but it’s a challenge. I thought the lads really rose to that challenge today.”

