Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has again launched a passionate defence of his club’s place in Super League: reiterating supporting French rugby league should be a priority for the sport.

The presence of both Catalans and Toulouse in the British game will form part of a strategic review led by Nigel Wood that will be presented to clubs later this year.

It has led to a huge debate over whether or not there is a place for Catalans and Toulouse – with many of the belief they offer plenty amidst growing speculation some clubs would prefer for them to be removed.

And speaking after their win over Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon, McNamara reiterated what he said after their win against Salford in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ve made my comments pretty clear last week. I got asked about Salford and do we feel sorry for them, but we have to look after our own back yard.”

McNamara then insisted that Catalans have been ‘sensational’ for the sport. He continued: “What we’ve brought to everyone in the game is sensational and it should be a priority, not something that should be pushed out.”

McNamara then referenced the fact that a key reason for Catalans’ initial inclusion in Super League was to grow the French national team – something which many argue has not transpired.

But he suggested it would be prudent for the sport to ‘move on’ from that mindset.

He said: “I understand one of the reasons we came in was to improve the French game but it’s very hard for one Super League team to improve the whole French game.

“It’s relevant to everyone. It’s like saying Huddersfield are responsible for making the whole of England better. Maybe we need to move on from that. There’s a whole lot we offer to this game.”