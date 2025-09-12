Catalans Dragons coach Joel Tomkins has sprung to the defence of under-fire half-back Luke Keary – revealing he has played injured for most of 2025 as his career comes to a close.

Keary’s one season in Super League has, ultimately, flattered to deceive. He has not performed to the standards many expected from the half-back, though he was arguably one of the standout players on Thursday evening as Catalans stunned Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

And Tomkins has now revealed just how tough things have been for the half-back, who has been carrying injuries for most of the year and thus, in his opinion, deserves to be given much more ‘recognition’ for his performances.

When asked whether he felt Keary had produced his best game for Catalans on Thursday, Tomkins said: “One of his better games, for sure.

“He’s played injured most of the season. He’s pretty busted and as I say, played injured all year and that probably came into his decision to retire at the end of the season.

“I’m really proud of him. I’m proud of what he’s done this year – he’s been the glue a lot of the time for us. He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves because we’ve not played well as a team – but for me personally, he’s been great.”

Tomkins also revealed that one of his Dragons stars played through the pain barrier on Thursday with a torn calf, with Catalans down to their last fit 18 players going into the game.

““It was fight or flight and tonight we decided to fight. It’s rare this season where we’ve been in front,” he said. “So to be in front it gave us confidence, especially in the conditions. I am wondering where it’s been in some games, but tonight I thought we deserved it.

“It gives us encouragement that we’re doing the right thing. We had 18 fit players, we lost Sironen after 25 minutes, Tariq Sims played with a torn calf. We needed Ben Garcia, Theo Fages and Keary to lead us and they did tonight.”

