Catalans Dragons coach bemoans Captain’s Challenge delays following Warrington Wolves defeat

Catalans Dragons boss Joel Tomkins became the latest Super League coach to bemoan the delays surrounding the Captain’s Challenge following his side’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

The Dragons – who had led at half-time following an impressive performance in the first 40 minutes – were ultimately beaten 30-22 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Late on in the contest, with Catalans still narrowly in front, referee Tom Grant ruled that Theo Fages had knocked on circa 20 metres out from his own line as a kick bounced up into his midriff.

Replays appeared to show that the veteran France international had in fact not knocked on, but after a lengthy check upon Catalans’ Captain’s Challenge, an inconclusive decision was returned.

Tomkins’ side, of course, retained the right to challenge another decision due to that. But that moment proved a pivotal point in the game, with Wire taking the momentum on the back of that and going on to win the game.

Post-match, the Dragons head coach said: “My only issue with the technology is that there’s a Captain’s Challenge there for a knock-on… how can it be inconclusive? It’s one way or the other, isn’t it? It’s clear as day.

“It’s inconclusive if you can’t see where the ball is, but the camera’s right in front of him.

“Just make a call one way or another and get on with it.

“The referees have got a really difficult job, and the video referee has a really difficult job, but I think they’re scared of making the wrong decision because of the feedback and the backlash they’ll get.”

Jake Thewlis’ try on the back of that inconclusive decision also seemed to have a question over the grounding, but the camera quality made the officials’ job difficult, and the on-field verdict of a try was stuck with as there was inconclusive evidence to overturn it.

After an evening where there were also big issues with the screen in the ground, Tomkins continued: “You watch the NRL and they don’t get it right every time, but they watch it once or twice and they just make a decision.

“Make it one way or the other, we’re not bothered. Watch it two or three times, make a decision and move on, that’s what I would like to see.

“Otherwise, and I’ve heard other head coaches say it, just scrap it and go back to old school where referees make a decision and we get on with it. Play to the whistle.

“One way or the other, it just has to speed up because when the game’s stopped for three or four minutes, it takes all the fatigue and momentum out of the game.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy with it, probably the fans least of all.”

