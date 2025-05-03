Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara insists Luke Keary’s comments on Super League and the quality of the product the competition offers have been taken out of context, believing they came from a good place.

Earlier this week, an article was published Down Under in which Keary publicly labelled Super League ‘horrendous’ and ‘unwatchable’.

A legendary figure in the NRL, the 33-year-old made the move to Catalans ahead of 2025, penning a two-year deal as he enters the closing stages of a highly successful career.

As you’d expect, Keary’s comments sparked an outrage, with plenty of anger sent in his direction from those connected to the British game.

Catalans Dragons coach addresses Luke Keary’s explosive Super League comments

The Australian got his name on the scoresheet on Saturday afternoon at Magic Weekend, but Catalans were ultimately beaten 26-24 by Leigh Leopards.

Keary himself refused to speak to the media post-match, but in his own press conference, Dragons head coach McNamara was asked about the playmaker’s comments.

Going in to bat for Keary, McNamara said: “It’s a really long interview which he’s done.

“Some of it was used over the Good Friday period, some of it’s been rolled out over the last few days, and there’s a lot more that might still come out.

“There’s stuff he’s spoken about after like the great talent there is in this competition, and you can speak to him yourself.

“He’s more than happy to speak about the opportunities he’d like the talent to get and what this game deserves because of what he’s experienced and been used to.

“How he’s said it and how it’s come across, quite clearly it’s in an aggressive manner there.

“But you all want people to say things and you all want people to not say controversial things, but to not sit on the fence all the time.

“Someone’s come and done that. He’s a three-time NRL Grand Final winner, he loves the game and wants the game to be like that across the Northern Hemisphere.

“He’s allowed to express his opinion. I agree with some of the things, there’s a debate to be had on some of the other things.”