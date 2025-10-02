Catalans Dragons chief makes immediate rugby union switch as new club confirmed

Catalans Dragons’ Sporting Director Neil McIlroy has departed with immediate effect to take up a role as the Sporting General Manager of Premiership Rugby outfit Newcastle Red Bulls.

Scotsman McIlroy first joined Catalans back in October 2022, and had two stints in Perpignan which were separated by a few months’ hiatus to work with Montpellier Hérault Rugby as they restructured.

Returning to the Stade Gilbert Brutus in January 2024, he has helped to oversee the Dragons’ last two Super League campaigns: and was involved in aiding the transition from Steve McNamara to Joel Tomkins in the head coach role.

Prior, he’d spent just shy of 20 years working in union with ASM Clermont, assuming a role as their General Manager towards the back end of his lengthy stint.

Now, he will depart Catalans and return to the UK to join Newcastle Red Bulls, who have just been taken over by the globally-known energy drink brand and are – as you’d expect – being well backed to try and make a success of it.

Catalans confirmed McIlroy’s departure with a press release earlier this week, with the 57-year-old set to officially take up his new role in the North East on November 1.

He said: “I am very grateful to Bernard (Guasch, Dragons owner) for allowing me to return after my spell in Montpellier.

“I have always given everything to help the club through a difficult period and to prepare for the future.

“The challenge that awaits me with the Red Bulls is both immense and highly motivating – not to mention that I will be experiencing a climate I haven’t known for 30 years!

“I leave wishing the club all the best for its 20th anniversary and extend my sincere thanks to the players, the staff, the management, everyone involved in the club, and of course Bernard.”

Notably, Wigan Warriors winger Christian Wade will also link up with Red Bulls once the current Super League campaign comes to an end.

