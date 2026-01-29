Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia has admitted he is open to making a move to the UK next season as his contract with the French club comes to an end.

The 32-year-old, who has been one of the most influential players at the Perpignan club since their introduction to Super League, is on the open market heading into the 2027 season and free to speak to other clubs.

Reports out of France this week suggested Garcia was preparing to hang up the boots at the end of the season. But speaking to Love Rugby League, the Dragons captain said: “It’s not the case, I was surprised to see that.

“Yes, I am closer to the end than the start, I know that. But I still have a few years in me and I will see what happens in a few months. I’m at the end of the current contract.

“Listen, I am 32, I did my degree in management last year because I want to stay in the sport of rugby league. When you are at the end of your contract, you always think about what is next for you, but at the moment, I am focused on the start of the season with Dragons, but what happens in the future will happen. I leave those discussions to my agent to deal with, and I can focus on leading Dragons in 2026.”

This will be Garcia’s 14th season with the Dragons, leaving only briefly for a stint in Australia with Penrith Panthers. However, while many would expect him to remain at the club for the rest of his career, a stint in England is something that is of interest to him.

“I’ve spent a lot of years here at Catalans,” he said. “I’ve never been in a club in England. I can talk to clubs right now, so yeah, we will see what’s coming for me. I am open, I will see how it goes.

“I love the atmosphere in England, it’s different. I have spoke to friends in England and you live differently, we are a bit away at the Dragons. You can’t feel how Super League is. At the end of my career in professional rugby I don’t want to have regrets.

“But Catalans is a club I’ve been at all my career. I put everything into that club and that team, so yes it would be completely different. But at the end of the day, I am really open to see what the future holds.”