Catalans Dragons have unveiled their new-look squad for 2026 – with nine of their new signings making up a completely revamped starting 17 for the upcoming Super League season.

Joel Tomkins’ first full season as head coach in the south of France has seen him undertake a major recruitment drive, with 13 new players heading to the Stade Gilbert Brutus as the Dragons look to return to the Super League play-offs.

And many of those appear to be given central roles for Tomkins in his fresh squad, which is spearheaded by an all-star new half-back pairing of Toby Sexton and Lewis Dodd, who will wear six and seven respectively for Catalans in 2026.

Fellow new recruit Charlie Staines looks to be Tomkins’ senior option at fullback after being handed the number one shirt and while Tommy Makinson and Nick Cotric retain the two and three shirts respectively, two more new signings join them in the starting backline numbers.

Solomona Faataape takes four after his arrival from the NRL, while former Norths Devils man Manase Kaho will wear the number five.

There is slightly more continuity in the forwards, as Chris Satae, Alrix Da Costa and Julian Bousquet make up the front row of eight, nine and ten. There is another new name in the starting 13 though as Ben Condon takes 12 after his move from Widnes Vikings.

Former Hull KR youngster Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e wears 14 after his move from Hull KR, while Kruise Leeming is handed the number 19 shirt after joining on a season-long loan from Wigan Warriors. Captain Ben Garcia appears set for a move back to loose forward, after he reclaimed the number 13 shirt.

Catalans Dragons 2026 squad numbers: 1. Charlie Staines, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Nick Cotric, 4. Solomona Faataape, 5. Manase Kaho, 6. Toby Sexton, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Chris Satae, 9. Alrix Da Costa, 10. Julian Bousquet, 11. Franck Maria, 12. Ben Condon, 13. Benjamin Garcia, 14. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 15. Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 16. Josh Allen, 17. Romain Navarrete, 18. Harvey Wilson, 19. Kruise Leeming, 20. Zac Lipowicz, 21. Matthieu Laguerre, 22. Josh Simm, 24. Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, 25. Lenny Marc, 26. Ugo Tison, 27. Clément Martin, 28. Léo Darrélatour, 29. Giovanni Descalzi, 30. Alexis Lis.