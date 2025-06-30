Catalans Dragons have finally confirmed that Steve McNamara has left the club – 40 days after news broke that he had departed the Super League side.

In a bizarre turn of events, Catalans have only now revealed that McNamara’s exit has been made official after talks over an exit package reached a conclusion.

In that time, Joel Tomkins has taken charge of the team on five occasions on an interim basis. He won his first match in charge of the Dragons on Saturday afternoon against Huddersfield.

It has been widely acknowledged that McNamara had long since left Catalans: the news broke on Wednesday May 21 and the same day, Dragons fullback Sam Tomkins confirmed on Sky Sports that McNamara had left the club.

But McNamara and the Dragons have only now reached an agreement on a severance deal, leading to Catalans waiting until nearly six weeks later to confirm they have sacked their coach.