Catalans confirm Steve McNamara exit: 40 days after he actually left
Catalans Dragons have finally confirmed that Steve McNamara has left the club – 40 days after news broke that he had departed the Super League side.
In a bizarre turn of events, Catalans have only now revealed that McNamara’s exit has been made official after talks over an exit package reached a conclusion.
In that time, Joel Tomkins has taken charge of the team on five occasions on an interim basis. He won his first match in charge of the Dragons on Saturday afternoon against Huddersfield.
It has been widely acknowledged that McNamara had long since left Catalans: the news broke on Wednesday May 21 and the same day, Dragons fullback Sam Tomkins confirmed on Sky Sports that McNamara had left the club.
But McNamara and the Dragons have only now reached an agreement on a severance deal, leading to Catalans waiting until nearly six weeks later to confirm they have sacked their coach.
They said in a statement: “After eight years, and without questioning his qualities, the Catalans Dragons have decided not to continue their collaboration with their head coach Steve McNamara – a decision that has been accepted by him.
“Having been in charge since June 2017, he won the club’s first major trophy with the Challenge Cup in 2018 and led the team to the Super League Grand Final in 2021 and 2023.
“The club sincerely thanks him for his commitment and the success he achieved. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future of his career.”
McNamara has been linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos in 2026 should Brad Arthur decide to return to the NRL.
