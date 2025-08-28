Catalans Dragons have confirmed that a staggering THIRTEEN players will leave the club at the end of this season: including four big overseas stars in a list that includes Luke Keary, who has been released from the final year of his contract.

The Dragons have endured a miserable season and planning has been underway for 2026 for some time. And now, Joel Tomkins has firmly wielded the axe in the south of France as he looks to rebuild the Dragons’ fortunes.

Long-serving winger Fouad Yaha will continue his career elsewhere in 2026 after he wasn’t offered a new contract by the Dragons. The club’s all-time top try-scorer has scored 108 tries in 175 games for the Dragons.

There is a surprise with Arthur Romano departing, while Paul Seguier will head into the French Super XIII to sign with Carcassonne. Another player heading into that competition is Theo Fages, who will sign for Pia Donkeys. Another young Frenchman, Tanguy Zenon, is also departing after not being awarded a new contract.

Two England internationals will officially retire at the end of the season – with Sam Tomkins’ departure already confirmed by the club earlier this week. He will be joined by Elliott Whitehead, whose one season back in France has ultimately ended in disappointment with the Dragons’ performances this season.

Some of Catalans’ big overseas players are also calling time on their stints in the south of France. Bayley Sironen has been with the Dragons for two seasons but will now leave Perpignan: as will Tariq Sims.

As mentioned, Keary’s one-season stint in the south of France is also done and dusted at the end of this year, after he was granted a release from the final year of his contract, while Reimis Smith, who joined midway through the 2024 season, is also leaving.

Catalans had already confirmed the departure of Tevita Pangai Jr after he agreed a one-year deal with Warrington Wolves. Denive Balmforth will return to Hull FC after a loan deal with the Dragons.

