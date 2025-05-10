Catalans coach Steve McNamara has blasted the match officials following the Dragons’ Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR after they failed to receive a single in-play penalty.

The Dragons were beaten 36-12 by Rovers at York on Saturday afternoon – and McNamara was keen to emphasise on numerous occasions that in the end, they were beaten by the better team as the Robins progressed to Wembley.

But McNamara revealed post-match that after the Dragons only got one penalty – for a kick-off that went out on the full – he couldn’t walk away from the game without airing his frustrations.

“Hull KR were the best team and Hull KR deserved to win,” he said. “But how on earth you can go 80 minutes and not get one penalty or set restart, it’s nearly impossible in this game.

“In a semi-final at a neutral venue.. it’s a neutral venue and to not receive one penalty? The game is attritional and momentum can swing really quickly. The scoreboard is big against us so nobody will say anything.

“But it is impossible to go 80 minutes without conceding a penalty. I’ll watch the semi-final tomorrow and we’ll see if it’s like that. Now clearly, we are second best. There are periods within that game where if we get some penalties, the energy could swing.

“I’m disappointed with our performance and I have to give huge respect to Hull KR but this is a separate issue. Tell me how that happened.”

McNamara continued: “Have you ever seen a game where a team does not get a penalty? Have you ever seen that anywhere? I’m annoyed with that side of it.

“We tried so hard and a couple of things went against us – normally Hull KR swamp you at 10-0 but we get ourselves ahead at 12-10 and then we spend too much energy and didn’t work hard enough at certain times. You can clearly tell I’m p***ed off not to receive a penalty (in-play). Not one: apart from them kicking out on the full.”

McNamara then referenced Hull KR’s penalty record at home, saying: “I was concerned (pre-match).

“Hull KR’s home games this year.. 42 penalties won, 16 conceded – only three six agains. We don’t leave anything to chance as coaches and that’s the number, 42-16 in their home games this year as the penalty count.

“This was not supposed to be a home game although hit felt like it and was always going to feel like it. Covid showed it: all the penalty counts were even. Please make sure you write that Steve says Hull KR were the better team though.”