Catalans captain Ben Garcia has pleaded guilty to a charge of striking and been suspended for four matches – a reduction from the expected six.

Garcia was shown a straight red card on Friday evening during their defeat to Hull KR. He punched Rovers captain Elliot Minchella before being involved in a second melee with multiple Robins players.

A Grade E charge was given to Garcia on Monday, meaning he had to appear at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

Charges of Grade E bring with them a starting tariff of six matches – but Garcia is understood to have had legal representation with him on Tuesday that successfully reduced that to four.

His guilty plea did lead to a lengthy ban though, and he will be missing for Catalans’ next four matches.

Garcia has also had a huge 28 penalty points added to record. That means the next time he commits an infringement and is charged, he will again be landed with a significant ban and is now treading a fine line for the next 12 months.

The French international was also fined for his actions.

His suspension comes at a time when Catalans are already without a number of key players. French media has reported on Tuesday that they will be without Reimis Smith for Saturday’s home game with Leigh Leopards due to injury.

The likes of England forward Elliott Whitehead also remain sidelined.

And they will now be without their captain for a prolonged period too, with another major blow handed to the French side.

