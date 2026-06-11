Catalans Dragons have confirmed that prop Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui has left the club with immediate effect – with family reasons cited behind his departure from Perpignan.

Fa’asuamaleaui only joined the Dragons on a one-year deal at the start of this season. He had already agreed a deal to return to the NRL with Perth Bears in 2027 anyway.

But he has now departed for Australia early after Catalans confirmed the forward’s contract had been cut short with immediate effect.

Fa’asuamaleaui made ten appearances in total for Catalans, but with John Cartwright now in charge of the Dragons, there is an opportunity for some mid-season transfer activity with a quota spot opening up.

Catalans’ comments

In a brief statement, the Dragons outlined the reasons for Fa’asuamaleaui’s departure, saying: “Catalans Dragons can confirm Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui will be released from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect for family reasons.

“The Australian prop arrived at the club this season on a one-year contract and made 10 appearances for the Dragons.

“We fully respect this decision and would like to wish him all the best for the future.”

Where next for Catalans?

As mentioned, the decision means Catalans now do have an opportunity to bring in a new signing from overseas should they wish to hand Cartwright a mid-season boost.

They were full on the overseas quota before Fa’asuamaleaui’s sudden departure, with ten players registered: the maximum allowed in Super League.

But Cartwright may now have the opportunity to go into the transfer market to bolster his ranks mid-season.

The Dragons sit four points adrift of the Super League play-offs, with Wigan Warriors on 16 points and Catalans on 12. They have a huge opportunity to close the gap this weekend when they take on Castleford Tigers in Perpignan.

But they will do without Fa’asuamaleaui, who has agreed to end his time in France early to return to Australia.

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