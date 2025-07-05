Castleford Tigers look set to add another body to their ever-evolving squad for 2026, with Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen set to sign.

The Newcastle Knights man becomes the latest name linked with the Tigers set to arrive in Super League next year, after deals for Jordan Lane, Renouf Atoni and Jack Ashworth all look to be on the table, too.

But how does it leave the Tigers’ pack looking going into 2026? Here’s a breakdown position by position – with one area certainly lighter than the rest.

Middles: Brad Singleton, Renouf Atoni, Jack Ashworth, Joe Stimson, Brock Greacen, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha.

Castleford’s middle unit will look significantly different to what it did at the start of this season: and probably at the end of it, too.

Brad Singleton joined mid-season until the end of next year, and he remains part of the plans for 2026 as it stands.

Joe Stimson is in the same boat following his arrival from the NRL, too – but there are then three more forwards that we know of heading to Castleford in 2026.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Jack Ashworth was bound for a return to West Yorkshire, having previously played for Huddersfield. He will leave Hull FC at the end of this season to sign for the Tigers.

A move for Renouf Atoni to switch from Wakefield Trinity to Castleford is also seemingly on the cards, while Love Rugby League exclusively revealed this week that Newcastle Knights forward Greacan is the next player to join.

There is then further depth beneath that with Hall and Mustapha.

Hookers: Liam Horne, Chris Atkin, Cain Robb, George Hill

There’s perhaps a dilemma for Danny McGuire in that he has four players capable of playing hooker all under contract next year.

Chris Atkin’s utility value means that number is more realistically three, given how he could take a place on the bench and cover a plethora of spots across the pack and beyond.

But one player will miss out every week as it stands – with Liam Horne, Cain Robb and George Hill all under contract next year.

Back-row: Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Jordan Lane

You can include Greacen in this list as it stands, as he’s capable of playing on the edges as well as in the middle.

But it’s not difficult to see where Castleford need to bolster right now – with just Jeremiah Simbiken, Jordan Lane and Alex Mellor the frontline options under contract.

George Lawler and George Griffin are among those off-contract and it appears increasingly unlikely they will stay. Joe Westerman could do one more year, but there’s been no decision yet.