Goole Vikings have announced the signing of teenager Brad Bullock following his departure from Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

Front-rower Bullock – who recently turned 18 – did not make a first-team appearance during his time with Castleford, but featured heavily for the Tigers’ reserves.

Regularly involved with the first-team squad at The Jungle throughout 2024, Cas opted to let the young gun depart, and Goole state he has been ‘highly recommended to the club’.

The Vikings’ press release announcing Bullock’s arrival also states that they hope he can follow a similar path to new Hull FC recruit Joe Phillips.

Phillips joined Goole ahead of 2025 having been released by Leeds Rhinos, and impressed enough in a League 1 campaign that saw them finish seventh to earn a deal from FC.

Bullock said: “When I heard about the opportunity to have a meeting with Goole, I jumped at the chance.

“The things I’ve heard about the club and the direction they’re going in, and then meeting with James and Scott – I knew straight away this is where I want to be.

“I know it’s a big challenge for me and the step up to the Championship will be huge, but I’m looking forward to working with Scott and the senior players on that transition.

“Hopefully, I can grab my chance when it comes. I can’t wait to get started and be part of this club’s growth.”

Headed up by ex-England international Scott Taylor, Goole are set to play in a 21-team competition next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL. Taylor added: “Part of the club’s philosophy since day one has been to secure young talent from across the region and a little further afield – players who have the raw ingredients we feel can develop into first-teamers and help them progress their careers.

“Brad fits the bill. He lives just 20 minutes up the road, has a fantastic attitude, is driven to achieve what he has his heart set on, and his enthusiasm for the opportunity here really caught our eye.

“He’s eager to learn and improve, and while he’s still developing physically having only just turned 18, he’s a tough competitor who won’t take a backward step.

“Now it’s about him coming into pre-season, working hard, and showing us what he’s all about.”