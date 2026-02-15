Castleford v Wigan: Five takeaways as ‘far from perfect’ Warriors edge a win but Ryan Carr’s Tigers ‘take shape’

Following Wigan Warriors’ 26-16 win over Castleford Tigers at the OneBore Stadium, here are our five key takeaways from the round one clash.

The top line

Wigan Warriors began their 2026 campaign with a gritty 26-16 win over Castleford Tigers at the OneBore Stadium, but it was far from pretty for last year’s runner-ups.

The Fords put them under the cosh right from the get-go, with Liam Hood crossing the whitewash after 10 minutes. Wigan did look to put the pressure on after that with a concentrated 10-minute block in Castleford’s 10-metre area, but they just couldn’t unlock the stubborn Tigers’ defence.

Castleford couldn’t hold out forever, though, as Wigan hit with a quick-fire double in the final moments of the half with Liam Marshall and Bevan French crossing the whitewash.

Wigan’s scoring form continued in their very first play of the second-half, too, with Zach Eckersley dotting down in the corner after a sweeping move through their right edge.

The game still felt very much in the balance heading towards the hour mark, but Wigan then pulled away from their opponents with back-to-back scores through Eckersley and Jake Wardle.

But, Castleford wouldn’t go down fighting, with Mikaele Ravalawa and George Lawler crossing in the final 10 minutes, but it was too little too late as Wigan took home the spoils.

Killer moments

There were three distinctive moments in the game that Wigan iced, and that was the cornerstone of their victory.

The first came in the form of Bevan French’s score on the stroke of half-time.

Castleford really had their tails up and were working into a position to score after yet another linebreak down their left edge, but a lapse in judgement saw Wigan earn the ball back in decent territory. Not long after, and courtesy of a quick break through their right edge, French crossed the whitewash.

That felt like a major stepping stone for the Warriors on their way to victory, giving Wigan the lead at half-time despite previously being unable to unlock the stubborn Tigers defence.

Moment two followed in virtually their next period of possession just after the break. A clever offload from Patrick Mago connected with the supporting Jai Field to slice through Castleford’s defence, which again ended with Zach Eckersley dotting down. This was yet another marker in Wigan’s road to victory; extending their lead at a crucial point in the game where Castleford would have been hoping to get their noses back in front.

Eckerley’s second score just after the hour was the third and final moment which likely defined the outcome of the game. Again, Castleford were just starting to get back into their groove after that early second-half try, and could have got themselves back in touching distance had they scored the next try, but that effort just gave them a mountain to climb for the rest of the game.

Edging key moments are exactly what Championship-winning teams do. It’s what Wigan have done so well for so long in recent years, and it got them over the line tonight.

Game breakers

Matt Peet is certainly blessed for forward options within his squad, but his bench really came to the fore in this win. Mago, Oliver Partington and Havard all had huge impacts on proceedings tonight.

Individually, they all came up with key interventions. Havard and Mago both directly contributed to tries, while Partington’s offloading added a crucial link within their attack, but it was also their work as a unit that caught the eye. They just seemed to rev up the Wigan attack and start to turn the tide in the battle up front where it seemed like Castleford had the upper hand in the early exchanges.

It’s also a very pleasing thing for Peet at this stage in the season that he can rely on his bench to come on and have a big effect.

Far from perfect, but enough to win

Wigan certainly warranted the win when you look at the overall game, but it was far from perfect for the 2024 quadruple winners.

Across the 80 minutes, the Warriors posted a tally of 43 missed tackles (Castleford missed 22), 14 errors (Castleford made 10) and a 78% completion rate, and that’s something we’re not quite used to seeing from them.

For years, Wigan have been the benchmark for accuracy on both sides of the ball. Their 2023 and 2024 titles were built on doing the basics well and suffocating their opposition in the process, but today they just couldn’t quite execute to the same levels.

There was certainly flashes of it, as reflected in their blocks of back-to-back tries and unanswered tally of 26 points after going 6-0 down, but yet they left points out on the pitch as well. Adam Keighran had a try disallowed in the first-half, while misplaced passes into touch saw golden opportunities go begging.

Building from a win is certainly better than improving on a loss, and they certainly deserved to leave West Yorkshire with the two points, but Wigan will feel they are nowhere near the finished item just yet.

Ryan Carr’s Castleford taking shape

A lot has been made of Castleford’s rebuild this off-season after some tough years, but all the signs from today suggest they will be much improved this season.

The Fords just made life incredibly difficult for Wigan, more than matching them in most departments across the 80 minutes. Crucially, too, they just never gave up and didn’t let the game or the scoreboard get away from them. That could have happened so easily this time last year, or maybe even a few months ago, but they refused to let that happen today.

Castleford showed serious grit in defence, notably holding Wigan out during their block in the 10-metre area in the first-half, and also showed flashes of quality in attack too.

There was a lot to like about Castleford’s display today, and even in defeat, they should take a lot of things from it moving forwards.

