Castleford Tigers picked up their third win of the Super League season after inflicting more woe on Salford Red Devils.

The Tigers were far too good for Paul Rowley’s side, whose woeful and worrying season continues with another defeat.

Here’s everything we learned from Castleford’s 42-16 win.

Judah Rimbu’s future looks bleak

The hooker was a big-name arrival when he signed at the Tigers this year – but he’s been conspicuous by his absence of late.

Rimbu was missing again on Sunday afternoon, and with Castleford pushing to revamp their squad mid-year, could Rimbu be a player that heads for the exit door?

Love Rugby League has been told that the Tigers are assessing all options – including potentially moving overseas players on. The longer Rimbu doesn’t feature, the more people will wonder if he could be leaving.

Castleford’s pack looks much better

We will caveat every bit of credit we give the Tigers here by pointing out that they’re facing a Salford side seriously depleted, and seriously weakened.

But the Tigers’ mid-season recruitment in signing players like Tom Amone and Brad Singleton looks to have given their pack some beef.

Whether it’s too late to achieve anything this season remains to be seen. But it’s a point to be optimistic about, if nothing else.

A fresh injury worry for Salford

It was another worrying afternoon for the Red Devils. They’re never, ever short on effort and endeavour but it’s clear this is a side lacking experience and quality.

But some of that quality and experience could be missing now as Jayden Nikorima left the field in the final quarter with what appeared to be an injury.

He is a player the Red Devils can ill afford to lose.

The owners emerge – what next?

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the afternoon was the presence of Salford’s owners in the directors box at Castleford on Sunday afternoon.

We’ve heard their names, but we’ve not really seen their faces (or been able to speak to them). Whether the fact they’ve put their head above the parapet and shown up means anything remains to be seen.

But Salford fans deserve some answers. Perhaps the owners showing up to an away game is at least a sign there might be some positivity ahead.