Castleford youngster Jenson Windley has linked back up with former Tigers boss Craig Lingard in joining Championship side Sheffield Eagles on a month-long loan deal.

During his year at the helm of Castleford, experienced coach Lingard handed Windley his first-team debut: throwing the 18-year-old into the halves at home against Warrington Wolves in August 2024.

The teenager scored his first, and to date only, senior try the following week as the Tigers won 39-20 at Hull FC.

And come the end of the 2024 campaign, Windley had amassed a total of five appearances, all of which in Super League.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Hull FC cult hero set for huge ban following red card with RFL judgement made

Castleford Tigers young gun reunites with former coach as Championship switch confirmed

Lingard though departed The Jungle ahead of 2024, and was handed the opportunity to take charge of Sheffield a few weeks later.

Windley hasn’t been given a first-team opportunity at Cas this term with Danny McGuire – who was an assistant to Lingard last year – now at the helm.

As a result, he has dropped into the second tier with the Eagles in search of game time at first-team level, and his debut could come this weekend away against York.

Sheffield currently sit 10th on the Championship ladder having won just three of their first ten league games this term, claiming six competition points in the process.

As is always the case, Castleford will retain the right to recall Windley should they require his services, but that availability only comes into place once two weeks of the loan have elapsed.

✍️ Sheffield Eagles are pleased to confirm the signing of promising young half-back Jenson Windley from Castleford Tigers on a one-month loan deal.#OneClub — Sheffield Eagles (@SheffieldEagles) May 29, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire reveals fresh injury blow ahead of Warrington Wolves clash with prognosis still unclear