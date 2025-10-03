Castleford Tigers young gun makes permanent League 1 switch ahead of 2026

Castleford Tigers youngster Leo Skerrett-Evans has made a permanent move to Keighley Cougars ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Having been released from Leeds Rhinos’ youth system, 19-year-old Skerrett-Evans was picked up by Castleford while playing for community club Birkenshaw back in 2023.

Progressing into the Tigers’ reserves, the Bradford-born teenager didn’t manage to record a first-team appearance during his time at The Jungle.

He did though earn international honours, representing Jamaica against both Wales and Canada last October through his heritage.

Losing both games, the latter of those fixtures took place at the Lamport Stadium, the home of former Super League side Toronto Wolfpack.

Skerrett-Evans’ eligiblity to represent the Reggae Warriors comes through his grandfather, who was born in the Caribbean country.

Offering versatility in being able to slot in on the wing, in the centres or in the back-row, the teenager’s signing was announced by Keighley via social media on Friday afternoon.

Having previously teased his arrival by naming him in an up-to-date squad list for 2026 published on Thursday evening, the Cougars then posted on X: “The eagle-eyed Cougars out there would have spotted a new name on the squad list yesterday.

“Please welcome Leo Skerrett to Cougar Park.”

Keighley finished second-bottom on the League 1 ladder in 2025 having won just six of their 18 games this term.

Providing all goes to plan, Skerrett-Evans will form part of their side in a 21-team league next season, with the Championship and League 1 set to merge into one division.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed division, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.