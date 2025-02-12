Castleford Tigers will start their Super League campaign at Hull KR on Friday without five senior players after both sides named different-looking squads for their first league game of 2025.

The Tigers are struggling with injury issues already, despite having only played one competitive fixture: a defeat to Championship side Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

The likes of half-back Rowan Milnes, forwards Alex Mellor and Sam Hall plus wing pairing Jason Qareqare and Louis Senior are missing. There is also no place for young hooker Cain Robb in Danny McGuire’s first 21-man squad of the new Super League season.

That has left the Tigers incredibly light at a far from ideal time, with a trip to last season’s Super League Grand Finalists on the horizon for their opening league game of 2025.

Castleford do hand a debut to Ben Davies following his arrival on a two-week loan deal from St Helens. He is expected to go straight into their 17.

There will also be potential Super League debuts for Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Jeremiah Simbiken and Judah Rimbu. Tex Hoy appears likely to play half-back again, with youngster Fletcher Rooney at fullback: though Luke Hooley is also included in McGuire’s first 21-man squad of the league season.

In contract, Rovers have the luxury of naming an unchanged squad from last week’s win over York Knights. That means the likes of Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will all make their Super League debuts at a packed Craven Park, with the home side expected to sell out.

Hull KR 21-man squad: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Jesse Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Micky McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Bill Leyland.

Castleford 21-man squad: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Liam Watts, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, Will Tate, Dan Okoro, Ben Davies.

