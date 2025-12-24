Castleford Tigers winger makes Championship switch for 2026 season
Castleford Tigers youngster Andy Djeukessi has made the move to the Championship next season after agreeing a deal to join Newcastle Thunder.
The Thunder have confirmed that Djeukessi will switch to the North East ahead of the upcoming campaign, though there is no confirmation on whether or not it is a loan or a permanent move.
Djeukessi made his Super League debut last season for Castleford in their defeat against St Helens, featuring on the wing. That was his only appearance for the Tigers, but he also played five times on loan for Workington Town.
However, the winger will step up to the Championship now after joining the growing number of players that have linked up with Graham Steadman’s Thunder outfit.
They said: “Newcastle Thunder are pleased to announce Andy Djeukessi has signed for the club ahead of the upcoming Betfred Championship season.
“He arrives with experience at both Championship and Super League level, having previously played for Workington Town on loan from his parent club, Castleford Tigers.
“Djeukessi’s background brings added depth to Thunder’s outside back options. His time with Workington Town allowed him to gain regular experience, while his spell at Castleford Tigers exposed him to the demands of a full-time professional environment.
“The move marks a new opportunity for Djeukessi as he looks to establish himself with Newcastle Thunder and contribute consistently throughout the season.”
The move is the latest from Castleford to overhaul their squad after a disappointing 2025. They are closing in on a deal to sign Featherstone Rovers forward Jimmy Beckett, as revealed by Love Rugby League on Tuesday.
