Castleford Tigers youngster Andy Djeukessi has made the move to the Championship next season after agreeing a deal to join Newcastle Thunder.

The Thunder have confirmed that Djeukessi will switch to the North East ahead of the upcoming campaign, though there is no confirmation on whether or not it is a loan or a permanent move.

Djeukessi made his Super League debut last season for Castleford in their defeat against St Helens, featuring on the wing. That was his only appearance for the Tigers, but he also played five times on loan for Workington Town.

However, the winger will step up to the Championship now after joining the growing number of players that have linked up with Graham Steadman’s Thunder outfit.