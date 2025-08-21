Castleford Tigers unveil new head coach as long-term contract confirmed

Castleford Tigers have ended their long search for a new head coach, with Ryan Carr appointed to take up the post ahead of the 2026 season on a three-year deal..

Current St George Illawarra Dragons assistant Carr will fill the void left by the sudden departure of Danny McGuire back in July.

Director of Rugby Chris Chester has been in interim charge since then, and will remain at the helm until the end of the 2025 campaign: with five games left.

Carr will then take charge of the Tigers at the beginning of pre-season, which will come in mid-to-late November.

Castleford Tigers unveil new head coach as contract length confirmed

Carr has held numerous head coaching roles Down Under at youth level, but his only stint as an NRL boss was an interim one, taking charge of St George Illawarra Dragons for a short spell in 2023 after the departure of Anthony Griffin.

He is no stranger to the British game though having guided Featherstone Rovers to the Championship’s Million Pound Game back in 2019, where they were ultimately beaten by Canadian outfit Toronto Wolfpack.

During his time at Fev, he also formed part of the coaching team at Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos, working under Richard Agar.

As his appointment at The Jungle was confirmed, Carr said: “It’s an exciting opportunity, it’s a proud historic club is Cas and I’m aware of where the clubs been, where it came from and where its going.

“I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future. It deserves to be better than where it is, and that’s where we need to take it.

“I feel the opportunity, and the room for growth is really fast at the club. I’m excited to get started.”

Carr, who turned 37 earlier this month, will inherit a side currently sat tenth on the Super League ladder as we near the end of a disappointing campaign.

Director of Rugby Chester added: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Ryan Carr.

“Ryan is an experienced coach having worked in the UK with Featherstone, Leeds and in the NRL with Parramatta and St George.

“He’s a highly thought about coach who has a great knowledge of the game and a great work ethic. I can’t wait to start to work with Ryan to make sure we get the Castleford club where it needs to be.”

