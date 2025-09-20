Castleford Tigers unveil new badge as major club rebrand revealed

Castleford Tigers have announced a major rebrand ahead of the club’s centenary year, beginning with the unveiling of a new club badge.

The new logo comes amid a dramatic rebuild of the West Yorkshire club, both on and off the pitch, following the official takeover of Martin Jepson. It also follows the renaming of the club’s ground to the OneBore Stadium, which was announced last month.

The new badge will also be added around the club’s stadium in the coming weeks, as well as on their digital platforms.

‘This new approach gives us the opportunity to start again’

Choosing a new club badge was high on the list of priorities for Jepson following his full takeover of the club earlier this year. Eight months ago, supporters Ollie Mitchell and Arron Moss as well as fan podcast COYFCast host Ross Williams joined Jepson and designer Stella Odysseos to review the new look.

Commenting on the new badge, Jepson said: “One phrase that kept coming up over the period we worked together on the badge was ‘respecting heritage and embracing tomorrow,’ which I feel we have achieved.

For too long we have seen inconsistencies in the club’s colours and branding, and this new approach gives us the opportunity to start again with a strong and recognisable badge, steeped in our history.

We have many improvements to make on the field, but those must be supported by a new approach to everything off the pitch too — and this will go a long way to helping us achieve that.

“I’d like to thank Ollie, Arron, Ross, and Stella for their passion for the club and their drive. Together, I believe we have created a fantastic new identity while staying loyal to the things that are most important to our fan base.”

As well as revealing their new identity heading into the centenary year, Castleford have also announced their new kit will be on sale next week. 2026 memberships will also be announced early next week.

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Catalans Dragons ponder shock move for Castleford Tigers quota star

👉 Leigh Leopards coach drops Super League Dream Team hint as quartet lauded

👉 2025 Super League play-off schedule revealed as path to Old Trafford clearer

👉 Brad Arthur confirms major Leeds Rhinos injury boost ahead of play-offs

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era after Hull KR’s League Leaders’ Shield triumph