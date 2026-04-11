Castleford Tigers set to land Tyler Dupree coup

Castleford Tigers are set to land a significant coup for 2027 after agreeing a deal to sign prop Tyler Dupree.

The Tigers have put a major focus on revamping their pack ahead of next season and that has seen them turn to Dupree, an England international who was part of the Wigan Warriors squad that won the quadruple in 2024.

Dupree is playing out the season in France on a season-long loan with Toulouse Olympique having joined the Super League newcomers from Wigan ahead of the new season.

He is contracted with the Warriors for next season and a deal will only be finalised if they agree to grant him a release from the final year of his contract. However, after being offered to clubs in recent weeks, it is expected that Wigan will grant that request, at which point his move to the Tigers will be finalised, Love Rugby League understands.

Castleford have been proactive heading into next year, with Dupree set to become their fourth signing for 2027. They have already signed Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara from Leigh Leopards as well as Jack Brown from Hull KR. Now, they are on the brink of securing Dupree.

It will be another impressive recruit for Castleford, with Dupree a two-time Grand Final winner during his time with the Warriors. He joined Wigan midway through the 2023 season from Salford Red Devils and helped Matt Peet’s side to the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final that year.

2024 saw Dupree make 29 appearances in one of Wigan’s greatest ever seasons. He played in their historic World Club Challenge win over Penrith Panthers and was a regular as they hoarded all the silverware, playing in yet another Old Trafford win that year.

He remained a regular for Wigan last season, playing 24 times, before making the move to France.

Before that, Dupree started his professional career at Leeds, but never made an appearance before linking up with Oldham. A move to Widnes followed before joining Salford in 2023.

Wigan paid a six-figure fee to secure Dupree, making 62 appearances for the club. His time at the Brick Commiunity Stadium now appears to be coming to an end, and a return to West Yorkshire in the pipeline for next year.