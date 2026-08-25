Castleford Tigers trio make immediate Championship loan switch

Castleford Tigers trio Sam Grice, Jenson Windley and Sean Coughlan will all head to Championship side Widnes on a one-week loan, the Super League club have confirmed.

As a result, they will link up with fellow Tigers loanees Alfie Lindsey and Aiden Doolan at the DCBL Stadium, with the Vikings preparing for their Championship clash against Sheffield Eagles on Thursday night. The trio all come into immediate contention for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Castleford Tigers trio make immediate Widnes loan switch

“Castleford Tigers can confirm that Sam Grice, Jenson Windley and Sean Coughlan will join Widnes on one-week loan deals ahead of this week’s fixture against Sheffield Eagles on Thursday evening,” a club statement read.

“The trio will link up with Alfie Lindsey and Aiden Doolan at DCBL Stadium. Good luck, lads!”

Versatile ball-player Windley, who can play full-back and in the halves, boasts the most experience of the trio, both at Super League level and in the Championship.

Across his career to date, he has tallied 12 senior appearances for the Fords after his debut back in 2024, the last of which came in their round 22 defeat to Hull KR, and has had loan spells at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield, Halifax Panthers and Salford in recent years.

Forward Grice, who can play both front and back-row, also has decent experience under his belt in his young career. While he is yet to make a senior appearance for Castleford, he has enjoyed loan stints at both Workington Town and, most recently, Hunslet, where he scored two tries in seven outings. On top of that, he has also won three Test caps for Wales.

Coughlan is set to make his senior bow during his stint at the Vikings, but was recently selected to represent Yorkshire in the upcoming Academy Origin Series in September.

Widnes head into Thursday’s clash fifth in the Championship table, but could leapfrog play-off rivals Doncaster into fourth spot with a victory.

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