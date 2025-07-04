Castleford Tigers are eyeing up a deal to sign Newcastle Knights forward Brock Greacen as their rebuild for next year continues.

The 23-year-old made his NRL debut for the Knights this year, having spent the last few seasons in their New South Wales Cup team. That debut was against the Roosters last month.

But he now looks set to make the switch to Super League in 2026 having attracted the attention of Castleford, who are embarking on a sizable overhaul of their squad.

With an expectation that Super League quota spots are going to increase to potentially as many as ten next year – as revealed by Love Rugby League last month – that has enabled clubs like Castleford to act aggressively in the NRL market.

They have already signed the likes of Renouf Atoni and Jack Ashworth but the strengthening of their pack is now set to continue with a deal for Greacen.

As he is under 24, he is not bound by any restrictions or rules concerning the amount of NRL fixtures he has played over the last two seasons, making a deal much easier.

Capable of playing in a plethora of positions across the pack including prop and on the edges, Greacen made his debut in the New South Wales Cup in 2022.

This year, he has been a near ever-present for that side and has attracted the attention of numerous clubs in Super League.

But he looks set to move to England with the Tigers, who have made another significant addition.

