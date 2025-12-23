Castleford Tigers are in talks over a deal to sign Featherstone Rovers forward Jimmy Beckett to round off their pack for the 2026 season.

Love Rugby League can reveal that the Tigers’ hunt for a new forward to add to Ryan Carr’s squad has taken them to one of the Championship’s standout forwards in 2025, with Beckett a transfer target for the club.

Beckett is free to walk away from Rovers following their high-profile financial issues in recent months. The club’s 2025 squad have not been paid for the months of September, October and November and Featherstone recently entered administration. They have no players signed on for 2026 as it stands.

Beckett has spent his entire career outside of Super League, having excelled in the community game for Featherstone Lions as a youngster. He has subsequently had stints at the likes of Oldham, Dewsbury Rams and Keighley as well as two stints with Rovers.

But it is in the last couple of years where Beckett has really begun to emerge as one of the best forwards outside Super League. He was a near ever-present in 2025, making 31 appearances in all competitions as Featherstone made the Championship play-offs and reached the final of the 1895 Cup.

He was expected to remain with Featherstone next year, but their off-field issues have alerted other clubs to his availability. And it is Castleford who look set to strike.

He would become the latest addition to their forward unit going into 2026. The likes of Renouf Atoni and Jack Ashworth have already signed up to bolster their pack, with Liam Hood and Brock Greacen also joining ahead of Carr’s first season in charge.

And Beckett could well be the next addition as Castleford offer him his big break at the highest level.

