Castleford Tigers winger Innes Senior is attracting interest from other Super League clubs in regards to a possible move for 2026: with Leigh Leopards pondering a move for the 25-year-old.

Senior remains under contract at Castleford for the 2026 season but the Tigers are currently conducting a significant review of their existing playing squad, with warnings frequently made in the press by interim head coach Chris Chester that the whole of the group are playing for their futures.

There is no indication at this stage that Castleford are actively looking to move Senior on but the Leopards have been alerted to the fact that a deal could be possible for a player still only 25 and with significant potential.

He has one year left on the deal he signed midway through last season and would be able to speak to rival clubs about a move for 2027 before the end of this year. But Love Rugby League understands it remains possible Senior could yet move on at the culmination of the current campaign.

Castleford are likely to allow a number of players under contract the chance to find a new club for next season. They have as many as eight new arrivals already signed – though four have only been announced thus far: Mikaele Ravalawa, Semi Valemei, Blake Taaffe and Brock Greacen.

Others including Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood, Jack Ashworth and Jordan Lane are also joining the Tigers’ ranks under Ryan Carr in 2026.

In contrast, the Leopards are unlikely to undergo a major overhaul of their squad and are in the market for players who can supplement their existing quality. All Out Rugby League revealed on Thursday that winger Josh Charnley looks set to extend his stay with the club.

But Senior could now be set to join their ranks on the wing if a deal can be agreed.

