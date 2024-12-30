Castleford Tigers’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including numerous cult heroes

Castleford Tigers are one of six clubs in Super League history to have appeared in at least one Grand Final without tasting Old Trafford glory, with The Jungle consistently producing cult heroes.

Below, we run through the Tigers‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 30, 2024

10. Justin Carney – 56

Justin Carney scores a try for Castleford Tigers in 2014

First Super League try for Castleford: Warrington Wolves 40-24 Castleford (03.02.2013 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Catalans Dragons 44-26 Castleford (22.08.2015 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 63 in 62 appearances

9. Richard Owen – 57

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 31-34 Warrington Wolves (24.03.2008 – Round 8)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 40-6 Warrington Wolves (21.04.2014 – Round 10)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 65 in 132 appearances

8. Denny Solomona – 58

Denny Solomona celebrates a try for Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend in 2015

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 22-24 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (08.02.2015 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 40-26 Widnes Vikings (24.09.2016 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 60 in 44 appearances

7. Luke Dorn – 60

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 16-22 Harlequins (02.03.2008 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 40-26 Widnes Vikings (24.09.2016 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 62 in 85 appearances

= Michael Eagar – 60

Michael Eagar in action for Castleford Tigers in 2002

First Super League try for Castleford: Warrington Wolves 19-14 Castleford (21.03.1999 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 26-18 Huddersfield Giants (29.08.2003 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 69 in 153 appearances

5. Kirk Dixon – 63

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 16-22 Harlequins (02.03.2008 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Catalans Dragons 28-6 Castleford (13.09.2014 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 90 in 180 appearances

4. Danny Orr – 75

Danny Orr (ball in hand) in action for Castleford Tigers in 2001

First Super League try for Castleford: Sheffield Eagles 42-20 Castleford (06.04.1997 – Round 5)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 20-42 London Broncos (12.08.2012 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 83 in 241 appearances

3. Darren Rogers – 81

First Super League try for Castleford: Huddersfield Giants 14-36 Castleford (07.04.1999 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 21-14 Hull FC (22.08.2004 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 89 in 178 appearances

2. Greg Eden – 105

Greg Eden in action for Castleford Tigers in 2023

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 18-48 Warrington Wolves (01.07.2011 – Round 20)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 29-12 Hull FC (08.09.2023 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 112 in 122 appearances

1. Michael Shenton – 111

First Super League try for Castleford: Castleford 34-28 Catalans Dragons (26.02.2006 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Castleford: Wakefield Trinity 12-18 Castleford (16.06.2021 – Round 10)

Total number of tries for Castleford in the summer era (all competitions): 149 in 335 appearances