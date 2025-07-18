Castleford Tigers’ interim coach Chris Chester has revealed that the players who will not be at the club in 2026 have been informed – and has hinted team selection for the rest of this season will be based around those who are in the club’s plans moving forward.

The Tigers are set for a major squad overhaul in the off-season as they aim to build a squad that can compete and challenge for the play-offs in 2026 under their new head coach.

And with that overhaul in mind, Chester admitted Tigers supporters are likely to see more of players who they have in their plans for next year over the final three months of the season.

Conversely, all off-contract players have been told of the Tigers’ stance this week – as have some players who are under contract and may leave. They will, in contrast, feature less in the final nine rounds.

Chester said: “The guys know who are staying and there’s a lot of guys who are moving on and that’s been communicated to them or through their agents.

“It’s important we use this next eight or nine weeks to give some opportunities to other players. This week might not be the right game but we’ll get some opportunities to give players like Jenson (Windley) a chance.”

Chester pointed to the approach Hull FC used at the end of last season, in debuting a number of young stars that have gone on to become established Super League players this year, as a path Castleford want to follow.

He said: “You saw the benefits of what Hull did last year in blooding these youngsters and it’s important we do the same over the next eight or nine weeks to give them that confidence and belief going into 2026.”

And the Tigers’ interim coach said that even though a number of off-contract and contracted players have been told they will be moving on, he still expects them to perform when called upon.

“They’ve got to have self-pride,” Chester warned.

“They’re playing for contracts at other clubs so you’d like to think they wouldn’t be putting the cue on the rack. They want to help this club turn the corner so I’m expecting every single player in the squad at this moment in time to give everything for the club. That’s their job.”