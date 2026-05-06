Castleford Tigers tie down star player to long-term contract

Castleford Tigers have secured a huge boost for the future after Krystian Mapapalangi signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The centre, one of Super League’s standout signings so far this season, has caught the eye in a struggling Tigers side, scoring six tries in nine appearances for the club so far.

His performances have seen the Tigers move quickly to tie him down on a long-term deal and they have now managed to do that after the 23-year-old signed a three-year extension which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2029 season.

Speaking about the move, Mapapalangi said: “Really pleased, we finally got the deal done and that’s what matters, so I’m happy.

“I’m playing good footy and I didn’t want to move, it’s really suited my style playing here with the boys.

“I’m really enjoying my footy as you can tell on the weekends, I’m building connections each week and I’m happy to be doing that into the future.”

“The fans have been massive. I remember playing my first game here, it was surreal. I heard about the fans before I came here and to actually see it live was pretty incredible, so I’m happy to do that for the next three years.”

Director of Rugby, Chris Chester, said: “I’m delighted to get this deal over the line with Mapz.

“He’s been a great addition to our squad and has made an unbelievable impact on the field so far this year.

“I have a great relationship with Mapz going back a few years now, and to have him at the club for the next three years is a significant signing for the club.

“He is exactly the type of player we want to build a club around.”

Castleford have made a string of signings already for next year, with Jack Brown, Robbie Mulhern and Ben McNamara all signing for the club. Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e have made their moves to the club permanent already.