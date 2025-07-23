Castleford Tigers tie down off-contract star with new long-term deal

Castleford Tigers have handed in-form utility George Lawler a new three-year deal, keeping him at The Jungle until at least the end of 2028.

Lawler – who will turn 30 in September – has featured 79 times for Cas to date since joining them back in 2022.

Penning a two-year deal at the end of the 2023 campaign which spanned 2024 and 2025, he had been approaching the end of his stay with the Tigers.

But having scored tries in each of their last three games, and been one of their standout players throughout the current campaign, he has been tied down long-term.

A one-time England Knights international, Lawler had played 103 games for Hull KR as well as donning a shirt on dual-registration for both Newcastle Thunder and York prior to his move to West Yorkshire.

Offering utility value, the 29-year-old is able to slot into the front-row, back-row, loose and hooker: playing in all of those roles during his time with the Tigers so far.

The Hull-born ace is now closing in on the milestone of 200 career appearances having scored 20 tries at senior level, including seven this year for the Fords.

