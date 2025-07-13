Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester has made sweeping changes to his side ahead of their clash with Salford Red Devils, as he seeks to start his interim reign with a win.

Chester has stepped in as Castleford’s interim head coach following the departure of Danny McGuire earlier this week.

The former Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR boss has also confirmed as many as 20 coaches are in contention for the post at the Jungle, as the club seek to appoint their sixth head coach since 2023.

Chris Chester makes sweeping changes

In his first game at the helm of the Fords, Chester has made five changes to the starting 13 from the Huddersfield Giants defeat.

Young gun Fletcher Rooney and off-season recruit Jeremiah Simbiken make their returns to action following lengthy injury lay-offs, while Sam Wood shifts over to from the centres to the wing, new mid-season signing Joe Stimson and hooker Cain Robb come into the starting 13 as well.

Academy graduate Rooney is part of an exciting backline alongside Josh Simm, Zac Cini, Louis Senior and club captain Wood, while Daejarn Asi and Chris Atkin continue their partnership in the halves.

Here is how we line up to take on The Devils 👊#COYF 🐯 pic.twitter.com/tRpzhXlo7X — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) July 13, 2025

In the Fords’ pack, Stimson joins Tom Amone in the front-row, with Robb slotting in at hooker. Simbiken and Alex Mellor are named as the starting back-rowers, while experienced forward Joe Westerman gets the nod at loose forward once again.

George Lawler, George Griffin, Sam Hall and Brad Singleton form a strong bench.

Castleford Tigers 17 in full

Starting 13: Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, Zac Cini, Louis Senior, Sam Wood, Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Cain Robb, Tom Amone, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman

Interchange bench: George Lawler, George Griffin, Sam Hall, Brad Singleton

